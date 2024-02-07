Sunrise brief: Enphase Q4 revenues drop 35% in U.S. and 70% in Europe

Solar corporate funding rises 42% globally in 2023 Over $34.3 billion was raised over 160 deals, said a report from Mercom Capital.

Off-grid solar EV charging system designed for quick installation PairTree features bifacial solar panels available in 4.6 kW and 5 kW units combined with a 42.4 kWh capacity storage system and one or two AC level 2 EV chargers.

Alaskan tribal communities form independent power producers for renewables projects Alaskan tribal communities are improving the payback on renewables projects by forming independent power producers, thus gaining access to a state subsidy.

Recurrent Energy secures $160 million for Louisiana solar project Microsoft will be the sole offtaker of energy produced by the 98 MW Bayou Galion Solar project, supporting its goal to be carbon negative by 2030.

Summit Ridge plans 26 community solar installations in Illinois Each of the installations within the 82 MW portfolio will average 3MW and most will include pollinator habitat.

Enphase Q4 revenues drop 35% in U.S. and 70% in Europe Reduced demand and reduced shipments due to high unsold inventory at distributors cratered the company’s revenues in its Q4 2023 report.