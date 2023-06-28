Sunrise brief: The missing ingredient in U.S. solar policy 

Maxeon’s PV module capacity hits 2.5 GW in Mexico Maxeon Solar Technologies says it has invested $70 million to upgrade its panel factory in Mexicali, Mexico, to 1.8 GW. The remaining capacity is provided by a 700 MW facility that the Singapore-based manufacturer operates in Ensenada.

Energy storage production not keeping pace with global demand A survey by Jabil and SIS International Research found that 88% of respondents are struggling to scale up production of energy storage systems to keep pace with heightened demand in the energy transition.

The missing ingredient in U.S. solar policy To realize the IRA’s full potential, the solar industry needs well-defined and prompt guidance regarding the IRA’s implementation. Additionally, federal permitting reform is needed to address issues of congestion, interconnection and transmission.

DOE announces over $192 million for battery recycling The decision extends the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Prize contest builds on the nearly $3 billion invested in EV and battery technologies by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

A review of functional requirements for grid-forming inverters As the grid evolves toward a future dominated by inverters, transitioning from the large spinning masses within turbines to a system managed by power electronics and software, manufacturers are developing and refining necessary stability functions.

The energy transition is off-track, says IRENA The global transition to carbon-free energy has fallen behind pace to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a key threshold set forth by the Paris Agreement.

Solar group petitions to suspend Dominion Energy interconnection rules A coalition of distributed solar installers have petitioned to throw out an interconnection cost allocation rule in Virginia that has led to project delays and cost increases.

DOE recognizes long duration energy storage as a critical technology The U.S. grid could require 225 GW to 460 GW of LDES capacity resources for a net-zero economy by 2050, representing $330 billion in capital requirements.