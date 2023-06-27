Maxeon’s PV module capacity hits 2.5 GW in Mexico

From pv magazine global

Maxeon has completed a $70 million refurbishing project to bring the capacity of its shingled-cell Performance line solar module plant in Mexicali, Mexico, up to 1.8 GW. The plan to upgrade the module plant was first reported by pv magazine two years ago.

Maxeon also has a second factory in Ensenada, in the same state of Baja California. The combined capacity of its two module plants in Mexico is 2.5 GW, with a workforce of about 2,000 people.

The company said in a statement that it has made cumulative investments of more than $260 million in the region. It claimed that its Mexicali location is now one of the “largest solar panel manufacturing facilities” in the Americas.

“Due to its talented workforce, its privileged geographical location, and a favorable business environment, today Baja California plays and will continue to play an increasingly relevant role in meeting the growing demand for our products in North America and the rest of the world in the coming years,” said Maxeon CEO Bill Mulligan.