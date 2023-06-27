Modular solar generator with solid-state batteries originated in the Outback

Designed in the Australian Outback, the swappable, portable solar-powered generator has a capacity of 7.2 kWh, or enough energy to power a small house for two to three days, according to Decarbon Venture (DCV).

The generator consists of the AirBase Quad (with four batteries) or AirBase Duo (with two batteries) plus a folding 400 W solar module. When fully loaded, the Airbase Quad weighs 96.2 pounds and stores 7.2 kWh of energy. The AirBase Duo weighs 48.5 pounds and stores 3.6 kWh. The solar panel weighs 24.3 pounds.

The AirBase is UL 2743 certified, which is the standard for portable power packs. It has multiple inputs and outputs, and screens showing how much power is being used and how much power is available. A phone app is also available that displays similar information. The unit is IP55 weather and dust proof, and the company reports that it can be charged with the solar panel while in use.

The AirBase Modules (batteries) weighs 17.6 pounds and contain 1.8 kWh of energy.

DCV’s family of generators will be sold globally and will initially be available through a Kickstarter campaign in late August. DCV told pv magazine USA that the Kickstarter campaign will run through October and shipment is expected to begin in mid-November.

Pricing for the AirBase Duo is $3299; AirBase Quad, $6500; DCV solar panels, $999. Additional AIrbase Power Modules (batteries) are $1099. Note that a discount applied through the Kickstarter campaign.