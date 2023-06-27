Sunrise brief: How your state can fix interconnection of distributed solar and storage

Savant Systems releases 18.5 kWh home battery The Massachusetts-headquartered company introduced a lithium-ferro-phosphate battery and inverter kit.
Increasing restrictions on siting solar in the U.S. A study from Columbia University has identified 59 new local renewable energy siting restrictions across 35 states in the U.S., taking the total count to 228. In addition, nine state level restrictions were noted as being severe enough to block projects.
How your state can fix interconnection of distributed solar and storage IREC and Vote Solar have recommended individualized state-by-state fixes to remove barriers to interconnection of distributed solar and storage, in a set of 50 state report cards.
Rondo announces 90 GWh heat battery factory U.S.-based Rondo Energy will operate the world’s largest battery factory in Thailand, two and a half times the size of Tesla’s Gigafactory.
Solar module recycling facility coming to Coachella Valley, California Upon opening, Mycrogrid Materials Recycling will be among the first solar recycling facility in the U.S. developed by a solar installation company, which is also expected to be its largest contributor of end-of-life modules.
Clark State to offer paid training program at Big Plain Solar project Students and interns can learn solar fundamentals and gain an understanding of various components, system architectures, and applications for solar systems.
