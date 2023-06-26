Savant Systems releases 18.5 kWh home battery

Savant Systems of Hyannis, Massachusetts announced it has released a new home battery and inverter with 18.5 kWh usable capacity. The lithium-ferro-phosphate battery is designed to store and dispatch rooftop solar production.

The battery kit includes a 12.5 kW inverter with 120 V and 240 V capability. The grid transfer time is less than 70 milliseconds. The inverter has a CEC rated efficiency of 93.8%.

Each battery can support 100 A of electrical services, backing up appliances up to 800 A with up to eight units connected with one inverter. The battery and inverter can be installed as a stacked unit or separately. Savant’s scalable system houses between 12.5 kW to 125 kW of storage delivering from 20 kWh to 200 kWh.

The battery is rated for 6,000 cycles and has an estimated capacity of 75% after 10 years of operation, which is also the length of warranty. The enclosure is NEMA4x rated and the battery has an operating temperature of 32 degrees F to 113 degrees F.

A user app allows for monitoring, control and automation of everyday energy consumption, promoting efficiency, cost reduction and boosting the life of stored energy during peak pricing periods and outages. Users have many settings to choose to automate the battery, including operating on stored power in the event of a grid outage, prioritizing storing energy before an approaching storm, and more.

“Savant Power Storage maximizes energy efficiency and can optimize clean energy such as solar, while providing access to affordable power during peak pricing periods and outages,” said Bob Madonna, chief executive officer, Savant.

The company reports that pricing begins at $19,500 MSRP and the battery is eligible for the 30% Investment Tax Credit, said Savant. Shipping will begin in the third quarter of 2023.