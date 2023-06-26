Sunrise brief: Vikram Solar to manufacture modules, wafers, ingots in the U.S.

Also on the rise: Operational risk for solar asset owners. Agrivoltaics seeking mainstream recognition in Farm Bill. And more.

A Vikram Solar module facility in Chennai, India.

Image: Vikram Solar

Top risks for solar assets: Operational risk  From $2.5 billion in losses from equipment underperformance, to clipping losses, to inverter derating and more, this third installment based on kWh Analytics reporting focuses on asset operation.

Vikram Solar announces $1.5 billion vertically integrated manufacturing operation  Vikram reports that its new joint venture will build a 4 GW solar module production facility in Brighton, Colorado, followed by a wafer and ingot facility in a Southern State.

Agrivoltaics seeking mainstream recognition in Farm Bill  Proposed legislation from two U.S. Senators would prioritize pollinator-friendly solar facilities for government funding, ahead of traditional, compacted dirt facilities.

Puget Sound Energy to reach 63% clean energy by 2025  While approving the utility’s plan that would add 300 MW of utility-scale solar and 50 MW of storage by 2025, state regulators ordered the utility to increase the transparency of its resource planning and to advance equity for its customers.

Thin-film solar development receives $2 million in funding  The National Renewable Energy Laboratory awarded funding to six projects to support its Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium.

Michigan bill proposes residential solar-plus-storage credits  Michigan customers would be offered $500 per kW for a new solar system and $300 per kWh for a new battery storage system, which would be doubled for low- and moderate-income customers.

