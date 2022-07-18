Sunrise brief: Californians will still get burned under solar killer proposal 

Accelerating the clean energy transition requires national strategy To realize the clean energy opportunity, a national strategy should prioritize accelerating investment in clean energy technologies, physical infrastructure, and vertical supply chains, says RMI.

Tigo Energy files patent lawsuit against SMA Solar in the US The lawsuit is related to six alleged infringement claims regarding the US patents owned by Tigo Energy.

DOE invests $56 million in solar manufacturing and recycling The initiatives will support recycling processes, manufacturing perovskite PV cells, boosting thin-film cadmium telluride module manufacturing, and creating easier and more effective pathways to commercialization.

Californians will still get burned under solar killer proposal NEM 3.0 would be disastrous for locally produced solar energy and harm vulnerable communities who want access to local solar and jobs.

Partnership formed to develop PV integrated steel for active green buildings Tata Steel and Swansea University are researching applications for perovskite solar cells to be integrated with steel in building structures.

Mining for solar power as DOE & EPA seek perspectives Government developing a program to deploy $500 million to kickstart development of a potential 89 GW of renewables across 17,750 current and former mining sites.

SEIA calls on EIA to provide data on interconnection, outages, and manufacturing The data would help solar and storage providers to speed deployment, said the national solar trade group and an affiliate.

PNC Bank signs 80 MW power purchase agreement with Mammoth Solar The second announced PPA for the project will help the bank to power nearly 50% of its legacy operations in the Mid-Atlantic with renewable electricity.