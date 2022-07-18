Food producer to install distributed solar and storage with Qcells

Qcells North America Distributed Energy announced it made a partner in Jayone Foods Inc. to provide up to 90% of the food producer’s energy needs with a commercial solar and energy storage system.

The project is estimated to save the producer $2 million in utility cost savings over 20 years at the Paramount, California location. The system is planned to come online by Q4 this year.

The facility will employ 1,495 modules that support the food producer’s operations 717.6 kW of capacity. Paired with the PV array is a planned 556 kWh energy storage system. The battery will be controlled by Qcells’ Geli energy management system.

Qcells plans to install its Q.PEAK DUO XL-G10.3 modules with 480 W capacity. The modules are bifacial, leading to an energy yield gain of up to 20%, said Qcells. The 30-year performance warranty covers at least 98% of nominal power during first year, and a maximum of 0.45% degradation per year thereafter.

The modules have an anodized aluminum frame, weigh 64 lbs each, and measure roughly seven ft. by three and a half ft. The modules have Stäubli MC4, and Stäubli MC4-Evo2, connectors and bypass diodes in the junction box.

The project is structured as a power purchase agreement, where Jayone is offered utility savings and clean energy, while Qcells acts as owner and operator. The project qualifies for state and federal incentives, including the California Self Generation Inventive Program (SGIP) and the 26% federal investment tax credit.

Jayone Foods said it experienced significant business growth that led to the food producer investing in energy intensive equipment like double-sized cold storage units. The company started as a small tofu factory, and now is a growing producer of Korean foods. The solar and storage project is expected to meet the producer’s needs of cutting costs while mitigating carbon footprint.

“In an age when making more sustainable decisions plays an increasingly important role in how we do business, Jayone Foods Inc. is excited to partner with a complete energy solutions provider like Qcells to benefit from reduced energy costs while making a positive contribution to the environment,” said Seung Hoon Lee, president of Jayone Foods, Inc.