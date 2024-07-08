Enphase begins shipping U.S.-made microinverters for commercial applications

Enphase Energy announced it is shipping U.S.-made IQ8P-3P microinverters designed for small-scale commercial installations.

The Inflation Reduction Act incentivized many manufacturers, including Enphase Energy, to manufacture in the United States. In April the company reported it had shipped about 506,000 microinverters from its contract manufacturing facilities in the United States, making them eligible for the 45X production tax credit.

“We are pleased to begin shipments of our IQ8 Commercial Microinverters from our contract manufacturing facility in Texas,” said Ron Swenson, senior vice president of operations at Enphase Energy. “Expanding our list of U.S.-supplied products has been a key objective, helping to ensure superior service with quicker delivery times for local customers in our top market.”

Each IQ8P-3P commercial microinverter supports up to 480 W of peak output power for three-phase commercial installations. The new microinverters are compatible with a wide range of solar panels including 54, 60, 66, 72, and 144-cell panels with full or split cells, supporting panels ranging 320 W to 640 W. Full specifications sheet and accessories can be found here.

The commercial Enphase Energy System includes the new IQ Gateway Commercial 2, which when connected to the internet enables over-the-air updates and to the Enphase App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ Microinverters provide Fleet View for portfolio monitoring and management and Enphase Kiosk software that publicly displays system performance in real-time. The microinverters also feature Enphase Burst Mode technology that Enphase reports enables systems to start producing earlier and stop producing later in the day compared to other systems.

The microinverters are backed by an industry leading 25-year warranty for projects in the U.S. and Canada and 12-year warranties for projects in Mexico.

To celebrate the launch, Enphase is hosting an event at its Arlington, Texas manufacturing facility on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Enphase encourages any installers and distributors interested in learning more about its commercial solution to reserve a spot on the event here.