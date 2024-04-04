Sunrise brief: Tesla reports record energy storage deployment figures

Give distributed resources a greater role in grid reliability, say four law professors Distributed solar and storage, along with demand response, “perform during extreme weather events” and deserve a greater role in reliability planning, the law professors say, while a new public office of grid reliability could guide transmission planning.

Tesla reports record energy storage deployment figures Tesla’s electric vehicle (EV) sales are plummeting, but its energy storage business is surging, with more than 4 GWh deployed in the first quarter of 2024 alone.

Microsoft signs two large solar power purchase agreements The software giant entered into two power purchase agreements for a total of 400 MW of solar energy from Texas solar plants.

Two universities add solar to their energy mix Princeton University plans four solar installations on its New Jersey campus, while Northeastern University celebrates the completion of a highly visible rooftop solar project on the downtown Snell Library.

People on the move: Silfab Solar, Green Lantern Solar, Generac, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.