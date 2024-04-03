People on the move: Silfab Solar, Green Lantern Solar, Generac, and more

Silfab Solar announced the appointment of Trevor Carson as chief financial officer.

“Trevor brings a proven track record and deep understanding of capital markets, investor relations, corporate development, and risk management amongst other operational areas,” said chief executive officer Paolo Maccario. “His insights and experience will be invaluable as Silfab continues to expand and support North America’s commitment to energy independence.”

Generac Power Systems, a global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced the appointment of Jennifer Anderson as executive vice president of global corporate strategy & development.

Anderson succeeds 34-year Generac veteran and Chief Strategy Officer, Steve Goran, who retired in March. In addition to corporate strategy and development, Anderson will lead Generac’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) efforts.

Green Lantern Solar, a renewable energy developer, announced the promotion of Alan Pratt to vice president of operations. With a proven track record as Green Lantern Solar’s director of operations for 10 years and deep experience in EPC roles before then, Alan brings exceptional leadership qualities and a steadfast commitment to the company’s mission.

Ben Macias started a new position as CRO at MGM Transformer Company

H. Dafoe Bulen started a new position as Associate Director – Preconstruction at PowerFlex

Michael Bath started a new position as Director, O&M Technical Services at SunGrid

Michael Ducker started a new position as President & CEO at MHI Hydrogen Infrastructure

Commercial PV O&M Electrician New York, NY

Permanent

Solar Job Description As Commercial PV O&M Electrician, you will be a skilled and licensed electrician. The role involves overseeing the maintenance of high-performance commercial solar systems. The successful candidate will take charge of both preventive and corrective maintenance for operational projects in the Northeast region. Reporting directly to the Director of Engineering & Operations, the individual will be responsible for monitoring and troubleshooting system issues, both remotely and on-site. This role requires frequent travel, approximately 50%-75% of the time, to projects in the field within the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Responsibilities, Skills & Requirements: In-depth knowledge of solar energy systems

Ensure work adheres to relevant building and safety codes

High-level expertise in PV commissioning, operation, and troubleshooting

Supervise electric subcontractors during system commissioning

Review and ensure commissioning tests meet established standards

Conduct final punchlist walkthroughs with electrical subcontractors

Perform scheduled onsite preventative maintenance

Onsite and offsite electrical troubleshooting

Address corrective maintenance visits as needed

Identify and document faults, deviations, safety violations, etc.

Familiarity with Ethernet, cellular, fiber, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications

High integrity character with a commitment to precision over speed Requirements: Minimum 2 years of experience in solar electrical work in construction or O&M

High School Diploma

Valid electrical license

Valid driver’s license

OSHA certification

Proficiency in using ladders and working at heights

Advanced electrical and PV-related troubleshooting skills

Understanding of construction documents and ability to read plans

NABCEP Installer Certification

Extensive experience with commercial solar projects

Associates or Bachelor’s degree

Must have valid work authorization

Regional travel up to 75% of the time