Microsoft signs two large solar power purchase agreements

Leeward Renewable Energy announced that it entered into two 200 MW power purchase agreements (PPA) with Microsoft Corp. for power generated by the Morrow Lake Solar in Frio County, Texas, and Cradle Solar in Brazoria County, Texas.

Microsoft, which has over 200 data centers worldwide, reports that it has a goal of covering 100% of those energy needs with renewable energy production by 2025, plans to be carbon negative by 2030 and says that by 2050 it will “remove our historical emissions since our founding in 1975.” In its 2022 Solar Means Business report, the Solar Energy Industries Association ranked Microsoft fifth on the list of corporate buyers of solar energy, joining Meta, Apple, Amazon and Walmart as leaders.

The Morrow Lake project is currently under development, and Cradle Solar construction is planned to begin in the second quarter. Each has created about 300 construction jobs. The Morrow Lake Solar facility is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2024, with completion of Cradle Solar expected by the fourth quarter 2025.

Both projects support community programs including educational initiatives, assisting in the establishment of a youth agricultural training center and donating to local events,

“We look forward to strengthening our relationships with Frio County and Brazoria County as we develop and operate the two facilities and deliver substantial and transformative benefits for local residents and communities for years to come, all while we support U.S. manufacturing,” said Jason Allen, Leeward Renewable Energy’s chief executive officer.

Leeward Renewable Energy reports that it currently owns and operates a 3 GW portfolio of 31 wind, solar, and energy storage facilities across the U.S. It is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of the largest defined pension plans in Canada, with $127.4 billion Canadian in net assets as of the end of Q2 2023.