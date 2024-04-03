Amphenol begins operations at solar junction box factory in Arizona

Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global provider of interconnect systems, announced its manufacturing operations are now online in its new solar component factory in Mesa, Arizona.

The facility produces junction boxes for solar modules. Solar junction boxes are enclosures that are typically pre-installed on the back of a solar panel that connect power generated by solar cell to external lines.

Amphenol is currently operating its first production line, producing about 3,000 solar junction boxes per day, with two more lines currently being added. The company said the facility can support up to a dozen manufacturing lines, with each line able to produce around 100,000 boxes per month, or 1.2 million per month for the whole facility.

The facility is also equipped to begin manufacturing solar connectors and other advanced interconnect assemblies for solar arrays. Amphenol said production lines for these components are expected to be online in late 2024.

Amphenol has hired 70 new team members at its Mesa facility and anticipates more hiring as the production lines expand.

“By manufacturing and shipping high-quality, reliable solar products every day at our expanded Mesa facility, we’re building on our mission to help create a more efficient and sustainable U.S. solar supply chain,” said Mark Cunningham, general manager of Amphenol Industrial Operations.

The 58,000 square foot facility was announced in September 2023, rapidly reaching operations and expanding the company’s existing operations in Mesa.

Amphenol said its products can help solar project developers achieve the 10% tax credit bonus adder within the Inflation Reduction Act clean energy incentives.