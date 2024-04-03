Amphenol begins operations at solar junction box factory in Arizona

Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global provider of interconnect systems, announced its manufacturing operations are now online in its new solar component factory in Mesa, Arizona.
The facility produces junction boxes for solar modules. Solar junction boxes are enclosures that are typically pre-installed on the back of a solar panel that connect power generated by solar cell to external lines.
Amphenol is currently operating its first production line, producing about 3,000 solar junction boxes per day, with two more lines currently being added. The company said the facility can support up to a dozen manufacturing lines, with each line able to produce around 100,000 boxes per month, or 1.2 million per month for the whole facility.
The facility is also equipped to begin manufacturing solar connectors and other advanced interconnect assemblies for solar arrays. Amphenol said production lines for these components are expected to be online in late 2024.
Amphenol has hired 70 new team members at its Mesa facility and anticipates more hiring as the production lines expand.
“By manufacturing and shipping high-quality, reliable solar products every day at our expanded Mesa facility, we’re building on our mission to help create a more efficient and sustainable U.S. solar supply chain,” said Mark Cunningham, general manager of Amphenol Industrial Operations.
The 58,000 square foot facility was announced in September 2023, rapidly reaching operations and expanding the company’s existing operations in Mesa.
Amphenol said its products can help solar project developers achieve the 10% tax credit bonus adder within the Inflation Reduction Act clean energy incentives.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.