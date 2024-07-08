Aggreko Energy acquires C&I solar developer

Aggreko Energy Solutions, a utility-scale and distributed solar and storage developer, owner, and operator announced it has acquired commercial and industrial solar developer Infiniti Energy.

Infiniti Energy brings 12 MW of contracted operating solar assets and 22 MW of construction-ready projects, and a further pipeline in development.

Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners, the infrastructure investor that helped Infiniti scale into an IPP platform has fully exited its position in the company. CRC-IB advised Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners on the transaction.

“Combining the global scale, financial strength, and industry expertise of Aggreko with Infiniti’s distributed solar development and engineering, procurement and construction capabilities uniquely positions us to deliver turnkey decarbonization solutions to our customers,” said Jerry Polacek, president of Aggreko Energy.

Aggreko is a large multinational business with over 6,000 employees and a fleet exceeding 10 GW of energy assets.

2023 was a banner year for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar, with the segment installing 1.8 GW according to Wood Mackenzie and SEIA, up 19% from 2022 and the most since 2017. California led the pack, accounting for 35% of C&I deployment and doubling its typical installation volumes in Q4 as projects raced to lock in favorable net metering rates before switching to a new regime. Looking ahead, C&I solar is poised for continued expansion.

Wood Mackenzie forecasts 12% average annual growth through 2028 as improving economics, corporate clean energy goals, and policies like tax credits and state-level incentives support demand.