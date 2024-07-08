Vineyard installs solar to keep distillery warehouse cool

Truro Vineyards, a family-owned winery on Cape Cod, partnered with Sunbug Solar, which is now a part of ReVision Energy, to install more than 160 Q.PEAK solar panels from Qcells on the rooftop of the 4,000 square foot warehouse.

The 55kW system includes Aire System racking from IronRidge and a SolarEdge 50kW inverter. It is expected to produce .06 MWh a year and will help keep the vineyard’s distillery storage warehouse at the optimal temperature of 50 to 60 F throughout the year.

The warehouse is a brand new building so, while there isn’t load data yet, it is anticipated that the system will offset more than the full load of the warehouse, with excess production credited to other buildings on-site including the production floor, offices and retail shop. This new solar installation is the second solar project at the facility, so combined, they will exceed the vineyard’s needs by at least 50%, according to ReVision.

“Investing in solar energy reflects our commitment to responsible land stewardship and our hope for the future—to continue making wines and spirits for as long as possible,” said Truro Vineyards owner, David Roberts, Jr.

The solar project could not be completed until the warehouse construction was finished, so while the project was in the works for a year, the actual installation took place in May and June of this year. When asked if there were any permitting issues, a ReVision spokesperson told pv magazine USA that “There are always challenges in permitting in Massachusetts, including a long interconnection queue.”

The new solar array will offset more than 59,841 pounds of carbon emissions each year or the equivalent to the energy generated by burning more than 28,000 pounds of coal.

“Truro Vineyards embodies the best that the Cape has to offer – great wines, a history that dates back to the early 1800s, live music and weekly events that gather the community, and family owners that understand the value of preserving the environment for future generations,” said Janice DiPietro, Chief Customer Officer of ReVision Energy.

ReVision Energy is a 100% employee-owned solar company based in New England that now has over 400 employee co-owners, 15,000 installations, and 20 years of experience.