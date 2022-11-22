Sunrise brief: Canadian Solar business inks battery deal with UBS

Michigan PSC rejects anti-rooftop solar policy The state’s utility regulator was not convinced by DTE Energy’s argument that distributed energy causes a cost shift, and the utility improperly modeled the benefits of distributed generation.

UConn receives $4.4 million solar-plus-batteries predictive resilience grant The University of Connecticut’s Eversource Energy Center will develop technologies to shorten power outages.

Solar-powered Sion EV to feature enhanced driver-assistance systems from Continental Sono’s first Sion models are planned to be priced at $25k, with production slated to begin in the second half of 2023.

Powin, BlackRock start working on world’s largest battery Grid-scale battery specialist Powin and BlackRock have started work on a 909 MW/1,915 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Australia; Construction is set to begin in 2023.

CSI Energy Solutions signs 2.6 GWh battery agreement with UBS in North America Batteries under the agreement utilize CSI Energy’s SolBank utility-scale energy storage systems and will be deployed in 2024-25.

Longi claims world’s highest efficiency for silicon solar cells Longi Green Energy said it achieved a 26.81% efficiency rating for a heterojunction solar cell, as confirmed by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH).