Solar-powered Sion EV to feature enhanced driver-assistance systems from Continental

Sono Motors, an electric vehicle manufacturer, expanded its relationship with auto parts supplier Continental AG to equip the company’s Sion solar-powered EV model with enhanced advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), among other items to be supplied by Continental.

The ADAS system is the first driver-assistance add-on system for Sono’s first EV model which is designed to ensure the Sion model meets newer and stricter European Union road safety regulations.

To date Continental has provided Sono with climate control systems, energy charge and thermal management powertrain systems. Additional features under the expanded relationship include smart entry and passive access, as well as a crash sensor system.

Sono’s first Sion models are planned to be priced at $25,803, with production slated to begin in the second half of 2023.

The Sion is a consumer solar EV model whose outer shell consists of 456 PV cells to enable self sufficiency on short duration trips, or about 305 km (189.5 miles) of driving range. The solar cells are expected to add 70 miles of additional driving range to the 54 kWh lithium phosphate battery cell which on its own provides 245 km (152 miles) of weekly driving range.

The battery system will allow for charging capacity of up to 75 kW DC fast charging or 11 kW of standard AC charging.

Sono Motors formed in January 2016 in Karben, Germany, and parent company Sonos Group went public on the Nasdaq exchange in November 2021 with $156.1 million in net proceeds. The company has received about 20,000 reservations to date for the Sion model. The company also receives components in partnership with Valmet Automotive, Bosch, OPNV and Rhenus Group.