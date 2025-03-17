ElectricFish ultra-fast EV charging solution

A California-based startup, ElectricFish, says its electric vehicle (EV) ultra-fast charging station doubles as a community microgrid and an energy storage facility. The company also reports that the charger can be plugged in and ready to go in a few weeks with no trenching required.

The 350Squared power bank reportedly integrates integrates grid-balancing virtual power plant (VPP) technology and artificial intelligence (AI) forecasting to help reduce the time and costs associated with EV charging and energy storage.

The power bank can charge EVs at 350 kW, providing up to 200 miles of range in 10 minutes for consumer EVs. The power bank uses AI-based forecasting that combines demand response and predictive analytics, which the company says will optimize energy use, ensure grid stability and lower operational costs. 350Squared uses real-time energy market APIs, which allow site hosts to generate revenue through dynamic energy management.

ElectricFish estimates the 350Squared system reduces up to 90% of the costs for grid upgrades. According to ElectricFish, the product’s form factor is designed for semi-permanence and easy moveability, which help accelerate permitting and eliminate the need for trenching.

Nelio Batista, ElectricFish’s chief technology officer said, “the power bank serves as an energy reservoir, drawing power from existing infrastructure without needing costly upgrades — very similar to how gas station pumps pull from fuel stored in tanks onsite, except the 350Squared can pull from both its battery and the grid,” Batista said. “This drastically reduces deployment time and upfront investment, all while making it easier for vehicle fleet operators to scale their electrification efforts without constraints.”

The 350Squared has 400 kWh of energy storage, a bi-directional electricity meter and two ultra-fast charging ports. ElectricFish says the product can be installed in two to three weeks using the site’s existing interconnection. According to ElectricFish, the 350Squared can also do 35 vehicle charging sessions per day with around 100 miles of range per session. The 350Squared’s technical specs can be found on its datasheet.

The company collaborated with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to pilot its original 350Squared product in one of LA’s most grid-constrained areas.

ElectricFish will host its Technology Day at its facility in San Carlos, California on March 20, which will provide interactive demonstrations to show how the product can turn EV chargers into distributed energy resources. The event’s technology announcement portion can be virtually attended. The event will also provide a guided tour of the company’s facility. Learn more and sign up for the event here.