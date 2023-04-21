Sunrise brief: Republican debt ceiling bill guts clean energy in Inflation Reduction Act 

Republican debt ceiling bill guts clean energy in Inflation Reduction Act The “Limit, Save, Grow Act” proposes to raise the debt ceiling $1.5 trillion while slashing federal spending on clean energy and removing barriers to domestic oil and gas production.

Tracking the sun on uneven terrain Terrain following trackers, relative newcomers to the solar market, enable solar installation in hilly locations while reducing the need for grading and site remediation.

Sunnova secures $3 billion for virtual power plant loan program A $3 billion Department of Energy conditional loan is expected to support Sunnova’s loan program for disadvantaged communities.

Tesla energy storage deployments increase by 360% In its Q1 2023 report, Tesla noted that volatile weather slowed solar power deployments to 67 MW. The company was silent on solar otherwise.

National Urban League traces the past and present of environmental justice concerns Environmental justice now means equal protection from environmental harm, equal employment in the renewable energy industry, and alleviating energy poverty, says an essay in the National Urban League’s report “2023 State of Black America.”

People on the move: Lightstar Renewables, Solar Energy World, Polar Racking, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Sunergy to go public in $475 million valuation SPAC merger The Florida-based installer of SunPower and Tesla Powerwall systems announced its intent to combine with ESGEN Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company backed by Energy Spectrum Partners, in a transaction that would result in the combined company becoming a Nasdaq-listed company later this year.

Department of Energy announces new investments to accelerate community solar in the U.S. Over $8 billion is available through prizes, private capital and a conditional loan commitment to expand access to cheaper, cleaner energy and to deploy solar power in underrepresented communities.

Researchers look beyond silicon to potentially double solar cell efficiency A team at Colorado State University proposes making thin-film solar cells from naturally abundant molybdenum disulfide.

DOE commits $250 million to domestic heat pump manufacturing The new funding, governed by the Inflation Reduction Act, is to be used to build a clean energy economy, create new manufacturing jobs and helping families save money on their energy bills.

Driven by solar, California’s net demand hit zero on Sunday The CAISO region’s spring solar record setting season is upon as, with solar peaking at greater than 95% of the state’s demand.