People on the move: Lightstar Renewables, Solar Energy World, Polar Racking, and more

Solar Energy World announced the hiring of Brett Gonce as chief operating officer. Brett will oversee all aspects of Solar Energy World’s operations, driving efficiency, quality, safety, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Brett is moving to Maryland from the West Coast and brings 20 years of experience in the construction industry, with more than a decade of focus on residential solar. He has held senior leadership positions at several leading solar companies, including SolarCity and SunPower. He has a proven track record of success in building teams, driving growth, managing operations, and delivering exceptional customer service.

Lightstar Renewables appointed Jason Rossi as vice president of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). Jason is responsible for the management of all engineering, procurement and construction duties right from the pre-development desktop review stage to the development phase, (leadership, management and ownership) into construction all the way through project handoff to the asset management team. In his new role, Jason works as part of the senior executive team.

Polar Racking, a leading North American supplier and manufacturer of solar mounting solutions, announced today the addition of Chris Kennedy as its new Sales Manager – Western Canada based in Calgary. As a talented sales executive with several years’ experience in the manufacturing industry, Mr. Kennedy’s key areas of responsibility will be to strengthen and expand Polar Racking’s sales in Western Canada through servicing existing clients and leveraging his extensive experience in new business development.

Additional job moves provided by Energeiaworks:

Charles Gelarden started a new position as Manager – Utility Scale Development Optimization at RWE Clean Energy

Jackie Hanberg started a new position as Head of Commercial Services at Natural Power

John Langhus started a new position as Chief Commercial Officer at Photon Vault

Senior Project Manager, Development | Houston, TX

As a Senior Project Manager, you will manage the development and delivery of projects, with a focus on projects that can achieve project cost and schedule objectives while achieving excellence in the areas of project safety and quality. You will be directly responsible for the management and oversight of all front-end loading stages of project development and effective hand-off for execution. Responsibilities: Lead a project development team that is focused on delivering power generation and storage projects, that can be executed safely, that enable the enterprise to meet the stated sustainability commitments. Understand the requirements and contributions of critical team positions and that of the key stakeholders

Organize and lead project teams to develop and execute solar and energy storage projects in accordance with the applicable corporate standards and guidelines. Ensures that team members fulfill the responsibilities as required of their roles. Oversee the project team in the development of project deliverables through the internal approval process. Coordinate the activities of project stakeholders and working groups engaged in project work.

Serve as the commercial lead with full understanding of the contractual aspects of projects and the need to create a contracting strategy that can be executed safely, with high quality and acceptable risk allocation – all while delivering cost and schedule certainty and maintaining expected project economic benefits. Support and/or lead contract negotiations for contracts and fulfill duties as contract manager, as needed.

Develop and maintain the Project Execution Plan and execute the project in adherence with this plan. Establish and maintain project documentation. Coordinates the efforts of all project participants, including consultants and contractors.

Provide clear, timely and accurate project status reports for management.

Understand the roles of utilities and regulators in project development and viability. Work closely with the regulatory functions to support the requirement of receiving the necessary certifications. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree & 3 years of project management experience in solar and/or energy storage origination and development

Proficient in project management fundamentals.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Knowledge of the practical application of industry standard design principles, techniques and procedures for the design, construction, commissioning, and operations of solar generation and energy storage facilities.

Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of power generation facilities.