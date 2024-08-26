Nestlé invests in 326 MW Texas solar project

Large corporation Nestlé announced it has invested in a 326 MW solar project owned and developed by Enel North America.

The project, called Stampede, is planned to be installed on 2,600 acres in Hopkins County, Texas. The solar facility also includes plans for an 86 MW battery energy storage system.

Nestlé will purchase 100% of the renewable electricity attributes generated by the project’s energy production, estimated to be an average of over 522,000 MWh per year for 15 years. The annual carbon emission reduction is expected to be an estimated 279,000 metric tons of CO2, equivalent to the emissions of removing about 66,000 cars from the road per year.

“Our investment in Stampede brings us within striking distance of meeting our ambition to source 100% renewable electricity at all our manufacturing sites by 2025,” said Kate Short, chief procurement officer, Nestlé North America. “Building on our previous solar investments, Stampede helps further reduce carbon emissions in our operations and expands the availability of renewable energy—the project adds enough solar electricity to the U.S. grid to power the equivalent of approximately 49,000 households each year.”

The 326 MW Stampede project is the company’s third large scale solar project investment in the U.S., adding to 2023 investment in solar project Ganado and its 2020 investment in solar project Taygete I.