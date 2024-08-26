Sungrow to deliver 1 GWh of battery storage for Spearmint’s Texas projects

From ESS News

Sungrow USA Corporation, an arm of the Chinese inverter and energy storage heavyweight, has entered into an agreement with Miami-headquartered battery storage developer and operator Spearmint to deploy more than 1 GWh of energy storage capacity at projects in Texas through 2025.

The agreement between Spearmint and Sungrow follows their collaboration on Spearmint’s inaugural project, the 150 MW/300 MWh Revolution battery energy storage project in Crane, 30 miles south of Odessa in West Texas. Commissioned in early January, Revolution utilizes Sungrow’s PowerTitan Series storage system and includes 134 battery containers holding 6,432 battery modules.

Spearmint has not specified which projects will be covered the by the new supply deal. Presently, the company has more than 20 projects, totaling over 10 GWh of capacity, under development in more than 10 states across four US regions.

“Spearmint’s latest projects will leverage Sungrow’s integrated platform and allow us to quickly deploy new storage capacity to meet the growing need for the reliable, low-cost energy that powers the Texas economy while creating new jobs and additional tax revenue for local communities,” said Peter Rood, Chief Development Officer of Spearmint.

The developer opted again for Sungrow’s latest liquid-cooled PowerTitan 2.0. Spearmint said the system includes an easily scalable design and enhanced fire suppression features and can maintain top performance in harsh environments – including high-humidity areas, dusty deserts, or high elevations – while reducing auxiliary power consumption.

The GWh-scale supply deals in the energy storage space are becoming a norm. Earlier this year, Sungrow landed a massive 7.8 GWh deal with Saudi Arabia’s investment group Algihaz Holding to deliver its PowerTitan technology across three projects.

Only a couple of days later, Tesla announced a nearly two times bigger order from developer Intersect Power. The deal amounted to 15.3 GWh, equating to around 165% of the total battery energy storage systems deployed in Q2 2024, which saw the highest quarterly deployment in the company’s history to date.