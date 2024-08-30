Maxeon to offer warranty support for bankrupt SunPower 

Major residential solar installer SunPower has closed its business after standing as one of the oldest and largest distributed solar companies in the United States. Solar panel manufacturer Maxeon announced it will provide warranty support for customers with SunPower-branded modules.

The companies became two seperate entities when they separated in August 2020, as Maxeon spun off as an independent company focused on manufacturing. Maxeon previously had a supply agreement to provide solar panels to SunPower, but that agreement was terminated in 2023. Since Q1 2024, Maxeon has not been shipping any product to SunPower.

Support will be issued as follows, according to a note from Maxeon:

“For support issues on your SunPower solar system, please contact your solar installer. Maxeon will work with your installer to support any applicable warranty coverage. Warranty coverage will be outlined in a new Maxeon warranty document, which will be available soon on Maxeon’s website,” said the company.

Maxeon products are typically tied to a 40-year warranty, considerably longer than the 25-year industry standard.