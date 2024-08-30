Maxeon to offer warranty support for bankrupt SunPower 

Major residential solar installer SunPower has closed its business after standing as one of the oldest and largest distributed solar companies in the United States. Solar panel manufacturer Maxeon announced it will provide warranty support for customers with SunPower-branded modules.
The companies became two seperate entities when they separated in August 2020, as Maxeon spun off as an independent company focused on manufacturing. Maxeon previously had a supply agreement to provide solar panels to SunPower, but that agreement was terminated in 2023. Since Q1 2024, Maxeon has not been shipping any product to SunPower.
Support will be issued as follows, according to a note from Maxeon:
“For support issues on your SunPower solar system, please contact your solar installer. Maxeon will work with your installer to support any applicable warranty coverage. Warranty coverage will be outlined in a new Maxeon warranty document, which will be available soon on Maxeon’s website,” said the company.
Maxeon products are typically tied to a 40-year warranty, considerably longer than the 25-year industry standard.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.