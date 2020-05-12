Morning Brief: a massive battery ready to break ground, Vectren looks to cut net metering

The 100 MW, 400 MWh battery energy storage system in unincorporated Ventura County, the Ventura Energy Storage project, has completed pre-construction and is ready for construction to commence. The Project, developed by Strata Solar, has awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract to Tesla, and construction is scheduled to commence in July 2020. The project is under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Southern California Edison, as it was the largest project solicited in the company’s most recent request for proposals. Source: Strata Solar

Vectren is looking to cut how much Indiana homeowners can be compensated for net metering. The utility filed a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Friday, in accordance with a law signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2017. The law set the date for the abolishment of net metering in Indiana for 2022, but also calls on all the state’s utilities to seek an earlier end to net metering through an “excess distributed generation tariff.” Vectren just happens to be the first utility in the state to answer the call. Source: Evansville Courier & Press

Go Smart Solar is looking to expand its San Antonio-based community solar pilot program. Under the program, solar panels are installed at open areas like commercial parking lots and truck dealerships, but the generation and rebates are purchased by participating local homeowners. Expansion of the current pilot program, as well as establishing community solar other, similar, fashions are being discussed by GO Smart Solar and three utilities in Texas and other Southwestern states. If all three agreements come through, they’d entail debt and equity investments totaling $150 million. Source: San Antonio Express-News

With the closing of coal plants across the Southwest, many members of Navajo Nation are losing their jobs, jobs which support entire communities. This collaborative piece by the Marguerite Casey Foundation and Grist outlines what’s being done to ensure that the members of these communities are able to participate in the energy revolution and continue to work in the energy sector. The piece focuses on the work of Diné CARE, an organization which is working to realize a just energy transition comes to pass for Navajo Nation. Source: Grist