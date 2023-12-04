Sunrise brief: California rooftop solar installations drop 80% following NEM 3.0

Also on the rise: EV adoption can help curb urban air pollution. Battery prices down 14% this year. And more.

pv magazine usa

Share

California rooftop solar installations drop 80% following NEM 3.0  Over 17,000 layoffs have occurred, representing 22% of the industry. More job losses are expected.

100 years of patience needed for $1 billion in interconnection costs  Part of a century-old European group, BayWa r.e., spoke on interconnection challenges, transparency, and the enduring vision needed to navigate gigawatts of interconnection queue positions.

EV adoption can help curb urban air pollution  The correlation between toxic emissions and cognitive impairment in the most vulnerable communities paints a sobering picture of inequality and environmental injustice. Yet, amidst this gloom, the electric vehicle revolution shines brightly as a beacon of hope.

Battery prices down 14% this year, says BloombergNEF  BloombergNEF says it has recorded a 14% decline in battery prices this year, mainly due to cheaper raw materials, following an unprecedented rise in 2022.

More than 50% of Kentucky manufacturing facility to be powered by solar  The clean energy upgrade at the R.A. Jones facility in Covington will be complete with over 3,000 solar modules and six electric vehicle charging stations.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.