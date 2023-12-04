Sunrise brief: California rooftop solar installations drop 80% following NEM 3.0

California rooftop solar installations drop 80% following NEM 3.0 Over 17,000 layoffs have occurred, representing 22% of the industry. More job losses are expected.
EV adoption can help curb urban air pollution The correlation between toxic emissions and cognitive impairment in the most vulnerable communities paints a sobering picture of inequality and environmental injustice. Yet, amidst this gloom, the electric vehicle revolution shines brightly as a beacon of hope.
Battery prices down 14% this year, says BloombergNEF BloombergNEF says it has recorded a 14% decline in battery prices this year, mainly due to cheaper raw materials, following an unprecedented rise in 2022.
More than 50% of Kentucky manufacturing facility to be powered by solar The clean energy upgrade at the R.A. Jones facility in Covington will be complete with over 3,000 solar modules and six electric vehicle charging stations.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.