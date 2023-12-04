Sunrise brief: California rooftop solar installations drop 80% following NEM 3.0

California rooftop solar installations drop 80% following NEM 3.0 Over 17,000 layoffs have occurred, representing 22% of the industry. More job losses are expected.

EV adoption can help curb urban air pollution The correlation between toxic emissions and cognitive impairment in the most vulnerable communities paints a sobering picture of inequality and environmental injustice. Yet, amidst this gloom, the electric vehicle revolution shines brightly as a beacon of hope.

Battery prices down 14% this year, says BloombergNEF BloombergNEF says it has recorded a 14% decline in battery prices this year, mainly due to cheaper raw materials, following an unprecedented rise in 2022.

More than 50% of Kentucky manufacturing facility to be powered by solar The clean energy upgrade at the R.A. Jones facility in Covington will be complete with over 3,000 solar modules and six electric vehicle charging stations.