Sunrise brief: Summit Ridge Energy procures 1.2 GW of U.S.-made Qcells panels

The White Plains, N.Y. The portfolio consists of solar canopy, solar rooftop, and solar ground-mount installations at four parking garages, Gillie Park, the Ebersole Ice Rink, Gedney Way Recycling Facility, Water Storage Site and the Sanitation Complex.

Summit Ridge Energy procures 1.2 GW of U.S.-made Qcells panels The order marks the largest domestic community solar purchase of solar panels in U.S. history and includes 20 MWh of Qcells Geli energy storage systems.

Historic New Orleans opera house goes solar Opened in 1853, the Marigny Opera House activated a 32 kW rooftop solar array across two south facing roof planes.

Tesla Master Plan projects 3 TW of solar and 6.5 TWh of storage Tesla released its third Master Plan, with a broad focus on clean electricity generation and storage, as well as related manufacturing costs.

Renewables to represent 69% of U.S. capacity additions through mid-century The Energy Information Administration said the Inflation Reduction Act may lead to a cumulative 1.4 TW of solar by 2050.

Promoting energy justice, community solar and EV charging in downstate N.Y. In the urban markets of the Bronx and Manhattan, more than half the residents are designated as low-income or very-low income, giving rise to opportunities for LMI community solar and public charging.

RE+ Texas: Optimism for renewables in oil country Despite facing an uphill battle in the Texas legislature, industry experts at RE+ Texas see great opportunities in building a reliable, resilient grid.

RFP alert: Dominion Energy Virginia seeks solar, wind and storage projects Dominion seeks proposals for utility-scale solar projects greater than 3 MW that are located in Virginia, distributed projects of up to 3 MW.

Early engagement avoids perils of Wyoming industrial siting The challenges with proposed permit conditions are likely to get worse, but drawing on lessons of the past can help new project proponents navigate the pitfalls and emerge from the permitting process positioned for success.

USDA’s $9.7 billion for rural co-ops could leverage 20 GW of clean energy Rocky Mountain Institute says that $9.7 billion for rural electric cooperatives under the IRA could leverage 20 GW of solar, wind and storage capacity.