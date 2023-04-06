RFP alert: Dominion Energy Virginia seeks solar, wind and storage projects

In an annual request for proposals (RFP), Dominion Energy Virginia (DEV) is seeking proposals for the acquisition of new solar, onshore wind and energy storage projects in Virginia.

The company is interested in proposals for five categories of new development assets:

PV solar nameplate capacity

PV solar generation co-located with energy storage nameplate capacity

onshore wind nameplate capacity

onshore wind co-located with energy storage nameplate capacity

stand-alone energy storage nameplate capacity

For solar, the utility is seeking both utility-scale projects located in Virginia that are greater than 3 MW, as well as distributed projects that are 3 MW or less. For distributed projects, facilities must be located within Dominion’s Virginia service territory. The utility also encourages the submission of solar and onshore wind projects on previously developed brownfield sites, such as former landfills or industrial uses.

Dominion will host an informational webinar at 1 p.m. EST on May 4 to discuss the RFP process. Prospective bidders may sign up for the webinar on the company’s website. A separate RFP seeking proposals for power purchase agreements will be issued on September 1.

Dominion Energy, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is committed to providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The projects will also help the company achieve the requirements of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and its own net zero goals. The VCEA mandates that the state, via a renewable portfolio standard, must derive at least 1% of its generation mix from solar energy.

RFP proposals will be accepted throughout the year. All bidders must register by submitting an Intent to Bid Form and an executed Confidentiality Agreement (CA). The Intent to Bid Form, CA and other additional information on this RFP can also be found on the company’s website.