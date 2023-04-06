RFP alert: Dominion Energy Virginia seeks solar, wind and storage projects

In an annual request for proposals (RFP), Dominion Energy Virginia (DEV) is seeking proposals for the acquisition of new solar, onshore wind and energy storage projects in Virginia.
The company is interested in proposals for five categories of new development assets:
- PV solar nameplate capacity
- PV solar generation co-located with energy storage nameplate capacity
- onshore wind nameplate capacity
- onshore wind co-located with energy storage nameplate capacity
- stand-alone energy storage nameplate capacity
For solar, the utility is seeking both utility-scale projects located in Virginia that are greater than 3 MW, as well as distributed projects that are 3 MW or less. For distributed projects, facilities must be located within Dominion’s Virginia service territory. The utility also encourages the submission of solar and onshore wind projects on previously developed brownfield sites, such as former landfills or industrial uses.
Dominion will host an informational webinar at 1 p.m. EST on May 4 to discuss the RFP process. Prospective bidders may sign up for the webinar on the company’s website. A separate RFP seeking proposals for power purchase agreements will be issued on September 1.
Dominion Energy, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is committed to providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The projects will also help the company achieve the requirements of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and its own net zero goals. The VCEA mandates that the state, via a renewable portfolio standard, must derive at least 1% of its generation mix from solar energy.
RFP proposals will be accepted throughout the year. All bidders must register by submitting an Intent to Bid Form and an executed Confidentiality Agreement (CA). The Intent to Bid Form, CA and other additional information on this RFP can also be found on the company’s website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.