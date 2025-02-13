Sunrise brief: Global utility-scale solar additions hit 182 GW in 2024

Global utility-scale solar additions hit 182 GW in 2024 Utility-scale solar installations reached 182 GW (AC) in 2024, with the top 33 countries now accounting for 765 GW, or roughly 93% of the global total, according to Wiki-Solar.

The next industrial revolution The past 20 years have seen remarkable shifts in technology, from smartphones to solar and the electrification of transport. Clean energy and technology consultant Gerard Reid argues that an even bigger shift is looming, with the combination of clean electricity and AI set to usher in an “era of electrification intelligence.”

People on the move: REWI, REC Solar, ConnectDER and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Canadian startup secures patent for solar module cooling tech Enertopia has developed a solar module cooling system that uses a moisture collection layer to transfer heat while capturing water for irrigation in arid regions. The design channels heat from the panel to a liquid transfer system, improving efficiency and water use.