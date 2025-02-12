People on the move: REWI, REC Solar, ConnectDER and more

The Renewable Energy Wildlife Institute (REWI), an independent nonprofit that works to solve renewable energy, wildlife, and related natural resource challenges through sound science and collaboration, today announces the selection of Troy Hartley as its executive director. Dr. Hartley was chosen following a nationwide search supported by CEA Consulting and guided by the Board of Directors Recruiting Task Force, led by 2024 REWI Board Chair Aimee Delach, Defenders of Wildlife. Dr. Hartley will assume the executive director role as of March 1, 2025

REC Solar, a developer of on-site solar and storage projects, announced the recent addition of Colin Temme as general counsel. In this position, Temme will provide legal advice and guidance to REC Solar as the company expands its customer base across the U.S. Temme brings over 10 years of experience in renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and project finance. Before his role at REC Solar, Temme was the associate general counsel at Generate Capital. He negotiated mergers, acquisitions, and project financing for community solar. He was previously the assistant general counsel at The AES Corporation, where he negotiated distributed generation solar and solar-plus-storage projects.

ConnectDER, a specialist in home resilience and electrification solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marty Cissell as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Marty will oversee financial strategy, operations, and capital planning. Before joining ConnectDER, Marty was the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis and Controller at Sense Labs, where he played a key role in securing $128M in Series C funding and developing comprehensive financial models to support the company’s expansion.

Sonnedix, a global renewable energy producer, today announces the appointment of Gregorio Morales Schmid as Chief Commercial Officer, a newly created role which will oversee Sonnedix’s commercial strategy. Gregorio brings almost 25 years of experience in the energy sector, bringing deep expertise and strategic insight into global markets.This new role will accelerate Sonnedix’s global growth strategy as Gregorio’s experience will be key to advancing the company’s mission of delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions.