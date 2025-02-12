Global utility-scale solar additions hit 182 GW in 2024

The 33 leading countries for utility-scale solar deployment installed at least 182.7 GW in 2024, according to PV data consultancy Wiki-Solar.
The latest league table, which includes all projects above 4 MW, shows these countries now account for 765 GW in cumulative solar capacity, or about 93% of the global total. Based on typical PV performance ratios, Wiki-Solar estimates this capacity equates to 1 TWp of solar energy.
Wiki-Solar’s analysis finds that Asia contributed more than half of the growth in utility-scale projects in 2024, with China and India holding the top two spots. The US market ranks second, having doubled its new installations in 2023 and nearly doubled them again in 2024.
Spain and Italy rank fourth and fifth, helping Europe recover from a lull, while Brazil has overtaken Chile as the leading South American nation for utility-scale capacity.
Wiki-Solar founder Philip Wolfe predicts the global utility-scale market will exceed 1 TW by 2025, based on the current project pipeline. He added that the current league table includes provisional figures, with fourth-quarter data from countries like China still to be finalized.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.