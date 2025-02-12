Sunrise brief: Tariff on aluminum and steel has solar ramifications

Community solar steps ahead in Maine with 15 new operational projects Nautilus Solar, a community solar specialist, grew its Maine portfolio by over 78 MW in 2024 and now has over 13,000 subscribers in the state.

How utilities use financial models to justify higher rates of return A former chief economist from Sempra Energy explains how utilities manipulate financial models to justify higher electricity rates.

Large batteries with grid-forming inverters can increase renewables hosting capacity Researchers recommended that transmission system operators consider adopting grid-forming battery energy storage systems system-wide to improve grid stability and to maximize system hosting capacity for solar and wind generation.

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar over patents in $1.47 billion lawsuit Trina Solar has filed a lawsuit against Canadian Solar and its subsidiary, seeking CNY 10.58 billion ($1.47 billion) in damages for alleged infringement of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell patents. The case, accepted by the Jiangsu High Court, underscores the rise of intellectual property disputes in China’s competitive solar sector.

Trump executive order places 25% tariff on aluminum and steel Aluminum is used in solar panel frames and racking and steel is used in solar ground mounts and trackers.