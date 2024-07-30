Sunrise brief: U.S. Bureau of Land Management advances over 6 GW of solar projects

Six states offer grants to help local governments automate solar permitting Solar trade groups in Washington, Colorado and Minnesota advocated for grant programs to speed permitting for rooftop solar, using software such as SolarAPP+. Three other states also offer grants, with two requiring automated permitting.
Community solar needs to embrace urban rooftops and brownfields RE+ Mid-Atlantic solar conference panel: While developers prefer greenfield projects, state regulators target other project sites.
Reactive power management key to advancing grid stability A look at the regulatory frameworks and practical applications, underscoring the essential role of reactive power management in maintaining a stable and efficient power grid.
U.S. Bureau of Land Management advances over 6 GW of solar projects Once complete, the projects would generate enough electricity to power roughly 2 million homes.
U.S. clean energy tax credit market to reach $25 billion in 2024 A mid-year report from tax credit marketplace Crux showed that deal volume is expected to come in higher than previously expected at $20 to $25 billion this year.
