Solaria extends PowerXT 400 Series Premium solar panel warranty to 30 years

Solaria Corporation is extending the warranty on its flagship PowerXT 400 Series premium solar panels to 30 years.

Solaria introduced the PowerXT panel to the market in 2016, and reports that the high-density module (HDM) produces up to 20% more power than a conventional solar panel. It is constructed using “shingled” solar panels, a technology in which solar cells are cut, overlapped (shingled), and more densely packed into the panel, which Solaria reports provides maximum energy output and optimized shading performance that work especially well on space-constrained roofs.

The 30-year warranty covers parts, power and labor. The PowerXT solar panels are available through solar and electrical distributors in North America.

The extension of the Solaria warranty follows the launch of a 40-year warranty by Maxeon Solar Technologies on its SunPower Maxeon Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) product line. The Maxeon IBC warranty applies to products in many countries throughout the world, but not in the US at this time.