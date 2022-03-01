Solaria extends PowerXT 400 Series Premium solar panel warranty to 30 years

Solaria Corporation is extending the warranty on its flagship PowerXT 400 Series premium solar panels to 30 years.
Solaria introduced the PowerXT panel to the market in 2016, and reports that the high-density module (HDM) produces up to 20% more power than a conventional solar panel. It is constructed using “shingled” solar panels, a technology in which solar cells are cut, overlapped (shingled), and more densely packed into the panel, which Solaria reports provides maximum energy output and optimized shading performance that work especially well on space-constrained roofs.
The 30-year warranty covers parts, power and labor. The PowerXT solar panels are available through solar and electrical distributors in North America.
The extension of the Solaria warranty follows the launch of a 40-year warranty by Maxeon Solar Technologies on its SunPower Maxeon Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) product line. The Maxeon IBC warranty applies to products in many countries throughout the world, but not in the US at this time.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.