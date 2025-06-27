In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

U.S. solar manufacturers seek to match rhetoric with reality An extension of 48E tax credit with the domestic content bonus levels the playing field, say Qcells’, Talon PV and SEMA execs, so U.S. manufacturers can pay off the factories that they invested in in good faith against these credits.

Nexamp charts out $3.9 billion investment in U.S. community solar Nexamp aims to develop 3 GW of community solar through 2028.

Policy uncertainty leads to $1.4 billion cancelled U.S. manufacturing investments in May Republican districts are hit the hardest, with more than $9 billion in investments cancelled, delayed or closed so far in 2025, as businesses react to House and Senate bills that propose an early end or elimination of tax credits, according to E2.

SolarEdge begins shipping U.S.-made batteries from new Utah facility The power electronics manufacturer is now producing hardware for the U.S. solar industry in Florida, Texas and Utah.

Sunnova solar assets stable, paying interest, while bankruptcy continues Bond analyst KBRA, which has rated $6 billion of solar-backed securities issued by the recently bankrupt Sunnova, is maintaining its ratings and says the loan and lease packages remain stable investments, independent of the reorganizing company.

Minnesota saves community solar program A debate to repeal of one of the country’s most successful community solar programs offers a window into other states’ battles to implement similar programs.