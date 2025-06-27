Midwest Solar Expo rebrands to Intersolar & Energy Storage North American Midwest

David Moberg, policy and regulatory affairs associate for the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association, speaks at a session at the 2025 Midwest Solar Expo.

Midwest Solar Expo rebranded to fall under the Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) umbrella.

The rebrand follows the annual event’s 11th edition earlier this month, which was the first event following IESNA’s acquisition of Midwest Solar Expo last year.

“Rebranding Midwest Solar Expo to IESNA Midwest concludes the integration of our teams, platforms, and expertise,” said Wes Doane, vice president of IESNA. “More than a new name, it symbolizes a shared commitment to deliver the connections, resources, and insights that clean energy professionals need to navigate this transformative time in the energy transition.”

“By growing IESNA Midwest in alignment with our audience’s business needs, we reinforce Midwest Solar Expo’s mission of illuminating renewable energy innovation in the heart of the Midwest,” Doane said.

Along with the official name change, the rebrand includes an integrated web presence, means of contact and social channels, Candace Letizia, marketing director for IESNA, told pv magazine USA. “With IESNA’s bench of resources, we’ll be able to further [Midwest Solar Expo’s] founding mission of illuminating renewable energy innovation in the Midwest,” she said, adding, “The event isn’t going anywhere, it’s just getting stronger.”

Beyond their shared geography, regional events often enable experts and professionals to hone in on the areas that are most important or unique to the region.

For this past event, which was under IESNA’s ownership but not the brand, Beckie Kier, IESNA event director, told pv magazine USA their goal was to support the regional market. “As that evolves,” she said, “we will evolve the conference program and then in supporting the strong exhibit hall to provide the solutions that the attendees need.”

At June’s event, Candace Letizia, marketing director for IESNA, told pv magazine USA she learned two things that make the Midwestern show different from her experience in other IESNA’s other markets.

“The first,” she noted, “is that this ‘Midwestern hospitality’ is so true. What a great spirit this show has had,” Letizia said. “The atmosphere here has just been very collaborative and very approachable, which I find very refreshing as a northeasterner.”

Letizia said the other notable difference with the Midwest Expo is the demographic and range of professionals among its participants. The involvement from labor and union groups, she noted, is something she hasn’t seen as much of at other Intersolar shows.

This year’s event brought in over 800 attendees, which was close to the 900 attendees that were initially expected.

The renamed IESNA Midwest will take place next year June 15–17, 2026 in Rosemont, Ill. IESNA’s flagship event will be held Feb. 18–20, 2026 in San Diego. IESNA Texas will be held Nov. 18–19, 2025 in Grapevine, Texas.

