Solar asset managers gear up for Solarplaza 2026 in San Diego

Solar asset managers, developers, owners, independent power producers and investors will soon gather in San Diego, California, for the 12th edition of the Solarplaza Summit Asset Management North America.

The conference will take place April 1 and 2, 2026, at the Town & Country resort, with an educational program for emerging leaders scheduled for March 31. More than 500 attendees are expected, including over 100 expert speakers.

Attendees will meet to learn and share best practices for maximizing returns and minimizing risks in the management of the hundreds of gigawatts of new and existing large-scale solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) across North America.

Agenda highlights

The 2026 agenda shifts focus toward resilience-first asset strategies as the industry seeks to plan for the impact of natural catastrophes on PV assets. Topics include the use of AI and data analytics in O&M, incorporating weather data for predictive maintenance, underperformance recovery, performance optimization and fire safety in BESS.

The conference offers a hands-on and interactive format that combines workshops and roundtables with peer-to-peer discussions, and a new “knowledge hub” stage where experts and exhibitors will provide interactive demos and presentations.

Additionally, attendees will benefit from the invaluable knowledge operations professionals have gained in the course of doing the hard work of building, maintaining, optimizing and repowering existing assets.

Expanded offerings for 2026

After reaching capacity at its previous San Diego locations during the last three conferences, the 2026 Solarplaza Summit has been relocated to a larger venue.

The growth of the conference mirrors the consolidation and expansion of the North American solar market. According to a recent white paper from Solarplaza, the top 10 companies now control nearly half of all operating solar capacity in North America, with 35 owners now holding portfolios larger than 1 GW.

Solar industry professionals interested in attending the Solarplaza North America Summit can register at the event website and receive a 10% discount using code AMNA26PV10.