ANSI approves SEIA’s standards on consumer protection, solar operation and maintenance

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) approved two new standards developed by Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), which launched an online platform to access the full suite of SEIA standards and implementation resources.

As ANSI standards, the two standards, ANSI/SEIA 401 and ANSI/SEIA 301, are the result of a comprehensive process involving multiple different stakeholders:

ANSI/SEIA 401, the Solar and Energy Storage Consumer Protection American National Standard, outlines training requirements, to establish ethical sales and contracting practices and ensure all solar customers have a thorough understanding of their contract terms and process before committing. Companies and salespeople trained under this standard will provide customers with comprehensive and clear disclosure of costs, key contract terms, and technology information.

ANSI/SEIA 301, the Solar and Energy Storage Operations and Maintenance Technician Training American National Standard, educates technical professionals on maintaining solar and storage systems to maximize performance, longevity and safety. It also provides specifications for scheduled maintenance, system monitoring, safety checks, and record keeping, ensuring more reliable systems that enhance the resilience of the electric grid.

SEIA plans to launch professional and company certification programs in November 2025, which it said “will provide a pathway for industry-wide recognition of compliance with the ANSI/SEIA standards.” Individuals in the program will need to pass an exam to demonstrate their understanding of the standard.

“These standards mark a major step forward in professionalizing the solar and storage industry, boosting consumer confidence, and building a more resilient energy sector,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “By setting national standards for consumer protection, technician training, and installation and system maintenance, SEIA is ensuring that every customer receives the value and performance they expect, and that solar and storage is a strong contributor to an affordable, reliable, and secure energy system.”

SEIA has been busy since it became an ANSI-accredited standards organization two years ago. SEIA 301 and SEIA 401 are among several upcoming standards. SEIA completed the public comment period for the upcoming publications of:

SEIA 101: Solar and Energy Storage Supply Chain Traceability Standard

SEIA 201: Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard: Residential and Small Commercial Systems

SEIA 251: Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard, Large Commercial & Industrial Systems

Other standards SEIA is developing include:

SEIA 202: Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard: Residential and Small Commercial Systems Installer Training

SEIA 252: Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard: Large Commercial and Industrial Systems Installer Training

SEIA 501: Solar and Energy Storage Environmental, Health, and Safety Standard: Installer and Technician Training

SEIA 601: Solar and Energy Storage Equipment Decommissioning Standard

SEIA 602: Solar Equipment Minimum Requirements for Recyclers

SEIA 603: Solar Equipment End-of-Performance/End-of-Life Management Standard

Contrary to some misconceptions, ANSI does not develop standards. As a standard accreditor and coordinator, ANSI ensures standards are developed with openness, balance, consensus and due process. ANSI requires the standard development committees to have a balance of interests with participation from diverse interest groups, including producers, users and general interest groups. People who are interested in joining a technical committee for SEIA’s standards can submit an application here.