SEIA receives accreditation to develop solar industry standards

Industry trade association Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced it has been approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) as an accredited standards development organization.

The accreditation empowers SEIA to convene industry stakeholders to develop national standards for materials, products, processes and services in the U.S. solar and energy storage industry.

Through the development of national standards, SEIA will promote open and efficient markets, working to reduce costs and minimize risks for the industry. Standards encourage the use of best practices across the supply chain, supporting a safe and rapid deployment of projects. Standards also foster shared expectations and trust among customers, businesses, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders.

The organization said it will pursue standards that improve supply chain traceability, consumer protection, and end-of-life or performance period management.

Abigail Ross Hopper, president and chief executive officer, SEIA said:

Strong national standards are the bedrock of any successful industry. Through strong leadership and SEIA’s new ANSI accreditation, we will help the industry proactively and responsibly manage its growth, building confidence among solar customers, businesses and key stakeholders alike. We look forward to creating new industry standards that will propel the industry forward and create a culture of compliance, helping to address PV recycling and provide assurances of ethical practices throughout the solar supply chain.

SEIA is welcoming industry collaboration for the development of standards. It also offers voting memberships in a Standards Technical Committee, enabling participation in the development, review, approval, and publication of SEIA standards. Industry members are also able to publicly review and comment on standards that SEIA publishes. More information on these activities can be found on the SEIA website.

Standards will be developed under a multi-phase consensus process through a diverse coalition of SEIA members and non-members representing producers, users, and general interest categories. The organization’s first Standards Technical Committee will focus on supply chain traceability and said it is planning to release its first American National Standard in early 2024.