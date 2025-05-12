SEIA drafts standard for solar, energy storage installations on commercial and industrial properties

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) released the draft of its upcoming standard, SEIA 251: Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard, Large Commercial & Industrial Systems.

The standard’s draft is open for public comment until June 9. Comments must provide justifications for each edit.

SEIA 251 will establish the design, installation and quality requirements of renewable resources to be stalled in large commercial and industrial applications. The standard applies to systems between 250 kW and 5,000 kW utility-interactive solar systems, energy-storage systems, and energy storage systems connected with solar installations on commercial and industrial properties. The standard also includes contractor and finance provider qualifications, quality control and management, and inspection processes.

The standard does not cover utility-scale power generation, storage or loads, solar thermal energy systems, non-utility interactive systems, the AC premises and service electrical system, and systems intended to operate under concentrated sunlight.

View the SEIA 251 draft

Submit a comment for SEIA 251

Public participation is part of the American National Standards Institute’s (ANSI) required process for developing standards. Contrary to some misconceptions, ANSI does not develop standards. As a standard accreditor and coordinator, ANSI has thorough requirements dedicated to ensuring standards are developed with openness, balance, consensus and due process.

ANSI also requires public participation with the standard’s voting technical committees, which develop, review and approve standards for publication. The committees must be open to all people, organizations, government. ANSI requires the standard development committees to have a balance of interests with participation from diverse interest groups, including producers, users and general interest groups.

People who are interested in joining a technical committee for any SEIA 251, or any other SEIA standards, can submit an application here.

SEIA has been busy since it became an ANSI-accredited standards organization just under two years ago. SEIA 251 is the fifth of the eleven it has lined up for development. The first four completed the public comment period but have not yet been published:

SEIA 101: Solar and Energy Storage Supply Chain Traceability Standard

SEIA 201: Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard: Residential and Small Commercial Systems

SEIA 301: Solar and Energy Storage Operations and Maintenance Standard – Technician Training

SEIA 401: Solar and Energy Storage Consumer Protection Standard

The five standards under development that are not yet open to public comment include:

SEIA 202: Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard: Residential and Small Commercial Systems Installer Training

SEIA 252: Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard: Large Commercial and Industrial Systems Installer Training

SEIA 501: Solar and Energy Storage Environmental, Health, and Safety Standard: Installer and Technician Training

SEIA 601: Solar and Energy Storage Equipment Decommissioning Standard

SEIA 602: Solar Equipment Minimum Requirements for Recyclers

SEIA 603: Solar Equipment End-of-Performance/End-of-Life Management Standard