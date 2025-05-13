Anza releases data and analytics platform for energy storage

Energy Storage Pro, a data and analytics subscription platform, provides access to on-demand direct-from-supplier pricing, product and supplier data, lifecycle cost, capacity maintenance, and comparison tools across more than 20 battery suppliers, including fully domestic and non-Chinese options.

Designed to reduce process time and help improve project profitability and risk position, the platform is for developers, EPCs, independent power producers (IPPs), and utilities when making development decisions.

Energy Storage Pro gives real-time access to more than 150 data fields covering technical, commercial, performance, safety, and supply chain characteristics for batteries, power control systems (PCS), and full system configurations. Users can also download key files, such as single-line diagrams and cash flow models.

Additional benefits include:

A system comparison tool can compare up to four systems side by side.

Pricing and lifecycle cost modeling that includes supplier-provided CapEx and OpEx data, including battery and PCS component costs and installation pricing, enables detailed, up-to-date lifecycle cost analytics.

Targeted filtering to match any project criteria enables the user to arrow available BESS configurations with more than 30 filters, such as Tier-1 status, PCS compatibility, country of origin, certification standards, and more to identify viable systems rapidly.

Domestic content clarity and IRS eligibility insights provided by detailed origin data (cell, pack, and container manufacturing locations) and IRS eligibility percentages. Energy Storage Pro automatically verifies whether systems meet current domestic content requirements and calculates the potential ITC benefit.

GridBeyond, an energy storage solutions provider, is an Energy Storage Pro beta customer who reportedly accelerated its project delivery capabilities and saved time in its data collection and sizing process.

“Partnering with Anza has revolutionized our battery storage development,” said Joe O’Brien, director of battery storage at GridBeyond, an Anza energy storage beta customer. “Using the data and OEM insights enables us to evaluate multiple battery configurations in seconds. This precision empowers us to size and price projects confidently for our customers and partners, strengthening our economic models and boosting investor trust.”

Anza, which was spun out of Borrego in 2023, also offers a subscription-based data and analytics software platform that the company recently expanded to enable developers, IPPs, EPCs, and utilities to select and/or purchase domestic solar modules.