Anza platform now lists U.S.-made solar cells and modules

The domestic content adder a 10% tax credit bonus for solar, wind and battery energy storage developers that install projects using U.S.-made components, potentially adding to the 30% base investment tax credit. One of the great challenges; however, is securing U.S.-made product and it is to that end that Anza has enhanced its procurement platform.

Anza is a subscription-based data and analytics software platform that the company just expanded to enable developers, IPPs, EPCs, and utilities to select and/or purchase domestic solar modules.

Anza, which was spun out of Borrego in 2023, identifies solar module, cell and storage components customized for specific projects, but it can also provide insight into product price, size, supply-chain factors such as UFLPA and Section 201 tariffs, technical specifications, third-party traceability audits, counterparty risk, and now domestic content.

The company reports that its enhanced platform offers “real-time visibility” into domestically made solar modules and now it includes cells from 10 manufacturers for 2025 to 2026 delivery, with an additional nine suppliers being tracked in that time frame.

According to the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) a record-setting 11 GW of new solar module manufacturing capacity came online in the United States during the first quarter, or a recording setting 71% increase. And while some domestic cell manufacturing has been announced, it won’t be enough to match the output of domestically produced modules. And Ingots and wafer capacity will be even less than cell.

As the U.S. solar supply chain continues to grow, the enhanced Anza platform aims to provide the information so that buyers are informed as to choices of U.S.-made product.

Anza’s expanded platform will be updated in real-time as new domestic modules become available and it can provide data to help to determine whether a domestic content module is worth the price premium, or if there are advantages to blending domestic and international products.

“Developers are racing to secure domestic content as more U.S. manufacturers offer competitive pricing and faster delivery timelines,” says Mike Hall, CEO and co-founder of Anza. “The challenge is the supply isn’t infinite. With access to real-time insights on domestic content through the Anza platform—including pricing, inventory, delivery timelines, and total lifetime value—our clients will now have a significant advantage in procuring domestic content ahead of the market.”

Anza’s expanded platform allows users to review real-time pricing, availability, IRS eligibility points, technical diligence, total lifetime value through the Effective $/W metric, and contract terms for modules with U.S. manufactured cells to make optimal project design and procurement decisions.

The company reports that its procurement service, Pro Procure, has advised clients on more than 1 GW of domestic content modules, helping developers and buyers efficiently access and evaluate U.S.-made module options in a shifting landscape.

“Anza provided access to a wide range of domestic solar module options that would have been difficult to source elsewhere,” says Ed Kent, COO of Radial Power. “Across more than a dozen projects, Anza effectively balanced domestic and international module supplies to minimize CapEx while meeting IRS domestic content requirements. They provided the financial modeling so that we could easily analyze the effect of optimizing the unique mix of domestic racking and inverters tailored for every project. As timelines shifted, having real-time data and insights centralized in one digital location proved invaluable in guiding our procurement strategy and ensuring the best customer outcome.”

