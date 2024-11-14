Sunrise brief: Solar stocks plummet, market is “wildly emotional” about Trump

Also on the rise: 500 GW of solar could interconnect at existing fossil-fired generators. The great untapped potential of virtual power plants
global installed PV capacity tops 2 TW. And more.

pv magazine usa

Energy storage manufacturer NeoVolta phase one approved for $250 million DOE loan The company will now enter a technical due diligence phase.

FCC enhanced phone, text restrictions are the right call for solar sales Consumer protection and phone sales regulation are a good thing, said EnergySage director of business development Erik Holvik.

The great untapped potential of virtual power plants We need every tool in the toolkit to improve grid reliability, and we need them now, RMI’s managing director, Mark Dyson, told the pv magazine USA Week audience.

500 GW of solar could interconnect at existing fossil-fired generators Fossil generators sharing their point of interconnection with renewable generators could be a “mainstream strategy” for integrating solar, wind and storage “at speed and scale,” say four researchers.

People on the move: Blue Current, Green Lantern Solar, PosiGen and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Solar stocks plummet, market is “wildly emotional” about Trump
13 November 2024 Solar stocks have shed value following the Trump election, but residential solar provider Sunnova chief executive officer John Berger said believes th...