Sunrise brief: Solar stocks plummet, market is “wildly emotional” about Trump

Energy storage manufacturer NeoVolta phase one approved for $250 million DOE loan The company will now enter a technical due diligence phase.

FCC enhanced phone, text restrictions are the right call for solar sales Consumer protection and phone sales regulation are a good thing, said EnergySage director of business development Erik Holvik.

The great untapped potential of virtual power plants We need every tool in the toolkit to improve grid reliability, and we need them now, RMI’s managing director, Mark Dyson, told the pv magazine USA Week audience.

500 GW of solar could interconnect at existing fossil-fired generators Fossil generators sharing their point of interconnection with renewable generators could be a “mainstream strategy” for integrating solar, wind and storage “at speed and scale,” say four researchers.

People on the move: Blue Current, Green Lantern Solar, PosiGen and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.