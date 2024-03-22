Sunrise brief: California cuts interconnection costs for distributed solar developers that agree to export limits

KKR and EIG invest more than $1 billion in equity and debt financing in Avantus With this climate strategy investment, KKR and EIG become sole equity investors in Avantus, a company assembling one of the largest solar-plus-storage portfolios in the United States.
California cuts interconnection costs for distributed solar developers that agree to export limits By agreeing to limit exports to the grid at peak generation hours, distributed energy resources like rooftop solar and energy storage can now avoid delays and costly infrastructure upgrades.
NABCEP conference 2024 shining bright in Raleigh The 14th annual continuing education conference of the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners is the largest ever, with over 1,000 registrants.
Sodium-ion batteries – a viable alternative to lithium? While lithium ion battery prices are falling again, interest in sodium ion (Na-ion) energy storage has not waned. With a global ramp-up of cell manufacturing capacity under way, it remains unclear whether this promising technology can tip the scales on supply and demand.
Entries for the pv magazine Awards 2024 are now open The pv magazine Awards celebrate outstanding achievement across the solar and energy storage supply chain, rewarding excellence and innovation within our industry.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.