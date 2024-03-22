Sunrise brief: California cuts interconnection costs for distributed solar developers that agree to export limits

Also on the rise: NABCEP conference 2024 shining bright in Raleigh. KKR and EIG invest more than $1 billion in equity and debt financing in Avantus. And more.

KKR and EIG invest more than $1 billion in equity and debt financing in Avantus With this climate strategy investment, KKR and EIG become sole equity investors in Avantus, a company assembling one of the largest solar-plus-storage portfolios in the United States.

California cuts interconnection costs for distributed solar developers that agree to export limits By agreeing to limit exports to the grid at peak generation hours, distributed energy resources like rooftop solar and energy storage can now avoid delays and costly infrastructure upgrades.

NABCEP conference 2024 shining bright in Raleigh The 14th annual continuing education conference of the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners is the largest ever, with over 1,000 registrants.

Sodium-ion batteries – a viable alternative to lithium? While lithium ion battery prices are falling again, interest in sodium ion (Na-ion) energy storage has not waned. With a global ramp-up of cell manufacturing capacity under way, it remains unclear whether this promising technology can tip the scales on supply and demand. 

Entries for the pv magazine Awards 2024 are now open  The pv magazine Awards celebrate outstanding achievement across the solar and energy storage supply chain, rewarding excellence and innovation within our industry.

Doral Renewables secures $114 million for Ohio solar project The utility-scale solar project will supply power to the PJM regional transmission operator.

Reshaping the solar landscape with aerial imagery Aerial imagery provides location intelligence, offering detailed insights that reveal everything from subtle shading patterns to potential obstacles, empowering engineers to design solar farms with laser-sharp precision.

