NABCEP conference 2024 shining bright in Raleigh

The NABCEP continuing education (CE) conference taking place this week in Raleigh, North Carolina is the largest to date with over 1,000 people registered.
With 70 technical training sessions taking place, the conference draws solar in NABCEP-certified installers seeking re-certification. The newest certification is the Energy Storage Installation Professional (ESIP). With support from a grant from the National Science Foundation, NABCEP teamed up with the CREATE Energy Center and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association to develop the standard of education and training for those working with battery energy storage systems technology.
Steve Kalland, Executive Director of the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center delivered the keynote presentation to a packed room of solar professionals, highlighting solar history, current policies and new opportunities. He noted the changes in the technology and overall perception, saying that back in the 1980s PV stood for “potentially viable”. Since that time efficiencies are up, costs are down, policies have been created, and Kalland said the new challenge is how fast it can get built.
With NABCEP being just over 20 years old, a “Pioneers in Solar Breakfast” was added to this year’s agenda to celebrate those attending who have been in solar for decades. Also being recognized are the winners of the annual Walt Ratterman and Les Nelson awards. The Ratterman winner receives a donation of $500 to a charity of their choice and the Les Nelson Scholarship covers NABCEP Conference.
The exhibit hall, which sold out, was bustling with over 100 exhibitors showing tools of the trade as well as marketing software, services and more.
