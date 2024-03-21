Sunrise brief: U.S. energy storage grows 90% year-over-year

People on the move: SunPower, University of Houston, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Schneider Electric and Mainspring offer multi-fuel microgrid solution Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Microgrid Solution can be paired with Mainspring Energy’s Linear Generator to produce and store carbon-free energy for continuous use.

Evaluating the profitability of vanadium flow batteries Researchers in Italy have estimated the profitability of future vanadium redox flow batteries based on real device and market parameters and found that market evolutions are heading to much more competitive systems, with capital costs down to €260/kWh at a storage duration of 10 hours.

Electrolyzer prices – what to expect In addition to the cost of electricity, the price of hydrogen depends largely on the up-front investment cost of the electrolyzer. The lower the full-load hours, the greater the impact. Analyst BloombergNEF (BNEF) sees a number of different possible pathways for the market to develop.

Report tracks emerging PV manufacturing hubs in Europe, North America Sinovoltaics is studying the changes in the supply chains in manufacturing hubs in Europe and North America to determine site capacity, current and planned, for dozens of manufacturers. The results are being published in free reports.

JinkoSolar claims top spot in 2023 PV module shipment rankings Chinese manufacturer JinkoSolar says its solar module shipments reached 78.5 GW in 2023. This year, it says it hopes to sell up to 110 GW of panels.

Longi denies massive layoff plan, says job cuts could reach up to 5% Chinese solar manufacturer Longi has responded to recent media reports claiming that it might cut 30% of its global workforce.

Booming U.S. energy storage installation grows 90% year-over-year Lowered costs, easing supply chains and steady demand continued the energy storage boom, said a report from Wood Mackenzie.