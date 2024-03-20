Sunrise brief: Slowing residential solar growth continues into 2024

Also on the rise: IRENA says world needs 1.1 TW of renewables per year, what’s in store for energy storage, and more.

pv magazine usa

Share

Slowing distributed energy growth continues into 2024 Ohm Analytics reported that the 2.3 GW of distributed generation, which includes rooftop solar, deployed in Q4 2023 marked the end of a long period of growth. Roth MKM warns that if a turnaround does not occur soon, residential solar could decline by 20% to 30% in 2024.

Fluke introduces I-V curve tracer for utility-scale solar industry By adding the PVA-1500 Series I-V curve tracer to its portfolio, Fluke now offers tools for solar professionals servicing everything from the distributed generation to the utility-scale.

Systemic barriers that stand in the way of clean energy investment The Middle Island Solar Farm stands today as a beacon of innovation and sustainability after public perception, outdated zoning laws and bureaucratic red tape presented significant hurdles to its development.

What’s in store for storage? InfoLink’s global lithium ion battery supply chain database indicates that the energy storage market experienced a severe surplus and a growing price war in 2023. Despite these forces, market momentum is supporting relatively rapid expansion.

Next-gen battery trends Lithium ion is the industry standard for a reason. Marija Maisch examines the most promising technological advances that could lead to further improvements in performance and cost from this versatile battery chemistry.

IRENA says world needs 1.1 TW of renewables per year The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) released a new report on the sidelines of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue this week describing the actions needed so the world complies with targets set at the recent COP29 conference in the United Arab Emirates. IRENA President Francesco La Camera says renewables are the only energy sources with the speed and scale to achieve the ambitious targets set in Dubai.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.