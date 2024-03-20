Sunrise brief: Slowing residential solar growth continues into 2024

Slowing distributed energy growth continues into 2024 Ohm Analytics reported that the 2.3 GW of distributed generation, which includes rooftop solar, deployed in Q4 2023 marked the end of a long period of growth. Roth MKM warns that if a turnaround does not occur soon, residential solar could decline by 20% to 30% in 2024.
Fluke introduces I-V curve tracer for utility-scale solar industry By adding the PVA-1500 Series I-V curve tracer to its portfolio, Fluke now offers tools for solar professionals servicing everything from the distributed generation to the utility-scale.
