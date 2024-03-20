People on the move: SunPower, University of Houston, and more

Residential solar technology and energy services provider SunPower announced it has appointed Tony Garzolini as executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

“SunPower made great strides to improve our financial footing and we remain laser focused on achieving profitability and cash flow generation. As a part of this imperative, we’re pleased to welcome Tony back to SunPower as our first Chief Revenue Officer,” said Tom Werner, executive chairman of the board and principal executive officer of SunPower.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm appointed Joe Powell, the founding executive director of the Energy Transition Institute at the University of Houston, to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Industrial Technology Innovation Advisory Committee (ITIAC).

The committee’s mandate includes identifying future investment opportunities and technical assistance programs and help move decarbonization technologies out of the lab and into the marketplace.

Global lithium supplier of the EV battery supply chain Piedmont Lithium announced Dawne Hickton has been appointed to its board of directors. Hickton is an accomplished leader in the aerospace, energy, and metals industries

Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Anatoliy Zeltser started a new position as Director of Construction at VC Renewables

JoEllen Billotte started a new position as Senior Project Developer at National Renewable Solutions

Erik Strand started a new position as Risk & Interface Lead at Attentive Energy

Daniel Edelson started a new position as Director of Business Development at Greenskies Clean Focus

VP of Solar Project Origination Jersey City, NJ

Permanent

$150,000 – $250,000 per year

Solar

Job Description As the Vice President of Origination, reporting directly to the executive leadership team, the VP of Origination will be responsible for shaping and executing our strategic origination efforts and cultivating key relationships with industry stakeholders. This senior-level role offers a unique opportunity to drive growth, innovation, and impact in the renewable energy sector. Responsibilities: Lead the origination for renewable energy projects, driving favorable outcomes that align with our company’s strategic objectives and financial targets.

Develop market strategy and manage and support team members in negotiations, risk analysis and project development of the pipeline.

Build a portfolio by sourcing brownfield projects and managing the due diligence process.

Cultivate and nurture strategic partnerships with utilities, corporate off-takers, financial institutions, government agencies, and other key stakeholders to facilitate project development and execution.

Develop and implement innovative strategies to expand our company’s market presence and drive revenue growth across target markets and geographies.

Stay abreast of industry trends, market dynamics, and regulatory developments to inform strategic decision-making and identify opportunities for competitive advantage.

Responsible for coordinating the preparation of all materials to allow for a smooth transition of projects from the origination team to the financing, development, EPC teams and asset management.

Accountable for the successful origination of a portfolio of projects including budget forecasting, coordinating consultants, Resource Assessment, Contract Execution, Legal negotiation and preparation, Land/Title, Transmission, Engineering, Accounting, Project Finance, and Valuation & Transactions.

Represent company at industry conferences, forums, and networking events, showcasing our thought leadership and expertise in the renewable energy sector.

Provide leadership, guidance, and mentorship to a high-performing team of origination professionals, fostering a culture of collaboration, excellence, and continuous improvement. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, engineering, or related field; MBA or advanced degree preferred.

Minimum of 10 years of experience in renewable project origination.

Deep understanding of renewable energy markets, project finance, regulatory frameworks, and industry dynamics.

Exceptional interpersonal, communication, and negotiation skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse stakeholders.

Strategic thinker with a demonstrated ability to develop and execute innovative business strategies that drive sustainable growth and create long-term value.

Proven leadership experience, with the ability to inspire, motivate, and empower teams to achieve ambitious goals and objectives.

Willingness to travel domestically and internationally as needed to support business development activities and project initiatives. Apply here.