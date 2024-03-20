Schneider Electric and Mainspring offer multi-fuel microgrid solution

New hybrid energy technology combines Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Microgrid Solution and the design-build services offered by Mainspring’s Linear Generator. The result is a fuel-flexible solution for commercial and industrial customers looking to decarbonize.
A microgrid is a self-contained electrical network that generates electricity on site by a fuel source such as solar and stored for when it is needed most. The microgrid can be connected to the power grid or can decentralize and “island” when needed. The ability to decentralize power ensures that critical facilities, such as data centers or healthcare facilities, have electricity to power critical operations and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They can also be used in remote areas where energy access is limited or nonexistent to provide much-needed resources.
As part of Schneider Electric’s cybersecure solution architecture, EcoStruxure Microgrid Operations is a dedicated, packaged microgrid controller solution. The hardware and software solution offers streamlined operator experience, advanced distributed energy resource management, advanced grid management, and more, according to Schneider Electric.
The Mainspring Linear Generator was launched commercially in 2020 and the company reports it is installed today in multiple regions of the U.S., running operations for Fortune 500 companies.
These generators use a low-temperature reaction of fuel and air to create electricity, continuously. When used in conjunction with solar modules, the generators can ensure optimal use of the sun’s energy at all times. The Mainspring generator also lets customers switch among multiple fuel options, including renewable options such as biofuels, green ammonia and green hydrogen.
“We designed the fuel-flexible Linear Generator so that as clean fuels become increasingly available and cost-effective, organizations of all kinds can capitalize on them without having to replace or retrofit equipment,” said Shannon Miller, Mainspring CEO and founder.
