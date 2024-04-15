Germany gets the spotlight at RE+ 2024

RE+ Events announced that Germany is the official Spotlight Country for RE+ 24 in Anaheim, Calif., showcasing German clean energy firms’ products and services before 40,000 renewable energy aficionados.

Focusing on Germany supports the U.S.-Germany Climate and Energy Partnership signed in 2021 by U.S. President Biden and German Chancellor Merkel. The partnership was formed to deepen collaboration on policies and sustainable technologies needed to address climate change. The countries share a commitment to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement by taking action this decade to keep a 1.5-degree Celsius temperature limit within reach.

Germany is currently leading its European neighbors in terms of photovoltaic (PV) production. In 2023, Germany’s PV systems generated nearly 60 TWh of electricity. Last July the maximum solar output of 40.1 GW, which corresponded to 68% of electricity generation, according to Fraunhofer ISE. The country’s PV capacity continues to grow rapidly, exceeding the German government’s targets last year.

The 2024 Spotlight Country Pavillion in the RE+ exhibit hall will feature German companies and partners within the hydrogen, solar, storage, wind energy, and zero-emission vehicles industries. Companies that participate receive key benefits according to RE+ including a specialty designated location on the RE+ 24 show floor, thought leadership opportunities at the Global Markets Summit and Innovation Stage, networking opportunities at an exclusive reception and marketing promotion to the RE+ Events network.

The Spotlight Country is supported by German organizations: EUPD Research, Fraunhofer, The Representative of German Business for the Western United States (GACC West), International Solar Energy Research Center (ISC Konstanz), and the VDMA.

RE+ 24 will be celebrating its 20th anniversary when it takes place September 9 to 12. German companies interested in exhibiting or sponsoring should contact pvelazco@re-plus.com or visit re-plus.com/spotlight-country for more information.